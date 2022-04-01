Mirror Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $129.69 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $129.69 million and $41.92 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00003606 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047396 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.12 or 0.07376689 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,271.31 or 1.00034344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046525 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

