Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 262 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.38. The company had a trading volume of 648,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

