Mitchell Capital Management Co. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,999,395. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

