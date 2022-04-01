Mitchell Capital Management Co. Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $562,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $7.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.65. The stock had a trading volume of 974,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

