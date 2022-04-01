Mizuho Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $343.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.05.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $248.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.82. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,972 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

