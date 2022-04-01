Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE MOD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $462.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.53. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 329,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

