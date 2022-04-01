Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.26. 19,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,722. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. City State Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,391,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,295,000 after acquiring an additional 72,828 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.