Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 3,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,136. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.