Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.23.

MCO stock opened at $337.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $295.63 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

