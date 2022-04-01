Morgan Stanley Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $223.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $223.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Shares of AXP opened at $187.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.18 and a 200 day moving average of $174.84. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.31 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 45.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 220,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

