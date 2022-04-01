Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morphic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22. Morphic has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $68.75.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Morphic will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Morphic by 3,348.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,847 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after buying an additional 213,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Morphic by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after buying an additional 155,015 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 154,260 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

