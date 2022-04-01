Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MORF. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Morphic stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. Morphic has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 213,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

