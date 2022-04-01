MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Trading 5.5% Higher

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $928.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.06.
About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
