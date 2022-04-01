MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Trading 5.5% Higher

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $928.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MorphoSys by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 164,446 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

