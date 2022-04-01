Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $15.52 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day moving average is $161.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

