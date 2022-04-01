Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Motorsport Games from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorsport Games currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 294.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Motorsport Games by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,095 shares during the period. 15.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

