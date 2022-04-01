Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MHGVY shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DNB Markets raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

MHGVY traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,452. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 12.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

