MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $533.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $620.17.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $502.88 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $414.23 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $511.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

