M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $179.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $185.00.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.47.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $169.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.91. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 27.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 67,243 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 226.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 128,667 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 327,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.4% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

