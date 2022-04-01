Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average of $191.37. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.01 and a 1-year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

