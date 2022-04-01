Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NDAQ traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,019. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a one year low of $147.01 and a one year high of $214.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average of $191.37.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

