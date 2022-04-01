Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
NDAQ traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,019. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a one year low of $147.01 and a one year high of $214.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average of $191.37.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.
NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
