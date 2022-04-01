National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

NYSE NOC traded up $7.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.79. 693,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,818. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $322.90 and a 12-month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

