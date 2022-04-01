National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,002 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after acquiring an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after buying an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.43.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $194.60. 39,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $133.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.