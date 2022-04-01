National Asset Management Inc. Buys 501 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FDX traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.17. 65,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

