National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.02. The company had a trading volume of 39,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,660. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.58. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.11 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

