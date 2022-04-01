National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 86.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.25. 48,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,154. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.