National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,219 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 162.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after buying an additional 467,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,026,000 after buying an additional 408,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI remained flat at $$184.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,551. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

