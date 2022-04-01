National Asset Management Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

RTX traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $100.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,543. The company has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $76.07 and a 12-month high of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

