National Asset Management Inc. Sells 392 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

SIZE stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,364. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $119.85 and a 52 week high of $139.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average of $131.75.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.