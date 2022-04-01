National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.03 Million in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of ELAN opened at $26.09 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

