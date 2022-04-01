National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.12 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. upped their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.25.

Shares of SNOW opened at $229.13 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.45 and a 200-day moving average of $304.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

