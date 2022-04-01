National Bank of Canada FI Invests $971,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ING. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

NYSE ING opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

