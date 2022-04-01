National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $119.64 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average of $118.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

