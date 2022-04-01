National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.