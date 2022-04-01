National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 657.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $34.62.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

