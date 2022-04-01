National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $64.67.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Beverage will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Beverage by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 167,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $5,216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,353,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $3,732,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 395.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 69,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.