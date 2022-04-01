National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ NWLI traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $197.62 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $765.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.37.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $8.15 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter.

In other National Western Life Group news, Director Thomas A. Blackwell purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.31 per share, with a total value of $104,155.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,973,000. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

