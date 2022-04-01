Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
NRP traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,706. The company has a market cap of $520.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $44.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 43.58%.
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
