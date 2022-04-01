Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

NRP traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,706. The company has a market cap of $520.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at $563,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.