Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 24,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

