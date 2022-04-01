NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.35

Shares of NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.