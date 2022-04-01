NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.35

Shares of NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.
NCC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCC Group (NCCGF)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.