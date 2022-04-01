Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3839 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

NDBKY opened at $15.91 on Friday. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

