Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3839 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
NDBKY opened at $15.91 on Friday. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26.
About Nedbank Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nedbank Group (NDBKY)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.