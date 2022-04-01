Needham & Company LLC Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $150.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.25.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.83 and a 200-day moving average of $196.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $354.50.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.