NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 158,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,473. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,956,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 269,139 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

