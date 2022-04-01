NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,161. NetApp has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

