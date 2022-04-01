New Capital Management LP Has $6.15 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.2% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after purchasing an additional 338,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,500,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $575.57. 1,932,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $526.31 and its 200 day moving average is $513.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $356.84 and a 52 week high of $586.32. The company has a market capitalization of $255.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

