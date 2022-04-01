New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Shares Up 6%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.01. 80,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 914,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Concept Energy by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Concept Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

