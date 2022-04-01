New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $12.15 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

