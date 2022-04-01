New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SPX were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPXC opened at $49.41 on Friday. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

