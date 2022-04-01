New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 498.96 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

