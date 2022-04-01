New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.46 Million Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL opened at $58.35 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

