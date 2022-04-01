New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,022 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,260,000 after purchasing an additional 118,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 131,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.30.

LHC Group stock opened at $168.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

